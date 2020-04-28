Undoubtedly, these days we have seen many cases of people dedicated to health who are risking their lives to face the coronavirus in the first line. Many are working at forced marches and sometimes without the necessary weapons to prevent the pandemic from spreading further. Although the solution would be to give them prohibitions in this situation, Moral support is important and that’s what good Dave Grohl did with a fan.

In the last episode of Jimmy Kimmel’s show, the American presenter has a section dedicated to recognizing doctors who are raffling in the United States, and this time he wanted to have a detail with TJ Riley, a nurse from the Bronx, New York hospital who has been through everything in recent months.

As a health worker he told in an interview for the show that at least 60% of the people he works with tested positive for COVID-19, including him, her husband and even her parents. Fortunately everyone is in isolation and recovering favorably at home, however Kimmel decided to give TJ Riley a lot of surprises for the enormous work he is doing right now to save thousands of lives.

First He gave him 10,000 dollars and had them send gifts to him and his colleagues, although the real surprise came when out of nowhere the great Dave Grohl appeared in the video call. It turns out that Riley (like many of us) is a fan of Nirvana and the Foo Fighters, so Jimmy took advantage of being a good friend of Grohl to surprise him and give him a moment that we are sure he will never forget.

Of nothing Dear Dave appeared and began to talk to him, as if they were friends from a lifetime. Seizing the opportunity, the rocker thanked him for everything he was doing and for risking his life as a true hero. And to recognize it as only he knows how to do it, he found a guitar – casual – and decided to play in front of him one of the greatest classics of the Foo Fighers, “Everlong”.

In the middle of the private show a video with images of TJ appeared with his colleagues and family, which we are sure that more than one will make them drop the tear while Dave plays that role that live moves the masses. In these complex times we live in, there is nothing better than one of your idols to recognize you and without a doubt this nurse deserves this and much more.

But we better not tell you more, check below the incredible video of Dave Grohl giving a huge surprise to a fan on the Jimmy Kimmel show:

