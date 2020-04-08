Who in this life has not dreamed of meeting their favorite artist? Having a photo, a conversation or even jamming some good songs with them. In this list we can affirm that we all enter. And when we say all, they are all. Including the same rock legends that we would give anything to know. Just this is the case of Dave Grohl, former Nirvana bataco and frontman of the Foo Fighters.

In the latest installment of the Dave’s True Stories stories, which aim to keep people entertained during the current coronavirus pandemic with stories from their past, Grohl recalled the entertaining story of the time Prince asked him to play with him and his band in 2011.. A story that he remembers as the fulfillment of his “rock and roll fantasy”.

Posting the story on his new Instagram account, Grohl recalled the time he was invited to play with Prince and his band at the soundcheck during the 21 dates he had scheduled at the Los Angeles Forum in 2011. “It was a proposal I had wanted all my adult life, ”Grohl wrote of the invitation. “But never in my wildest dreams did I imagine it possible. Play. With. Prince. Absolutely unfathomable ”.

Grohl has always been a huge Prince fan, and remembered the first time he had seen him perform live: “Houdini had nothing on this guy … the man was a fucking magician”. Later, Grohl ventured to tell the experience of his life. Despite not having received a call from Prince to confirm, Grohl turned to the Los Angeles Forum for. Who wouldn’t have done the same?

Already there on the empty stage, Prince, according to Grohl, simply “appeared”: “This is not an exaggeration, friends. I swear the guy moved like a Navy SEAL. He just… materialized. ” Already chatting a bit, Prince invited Grohl to play drums with his band, making the former drummer from Nirvana “He began to play a rhythm, nothing fancy, but digging to find my way in this gigantic drum wall”.

“Prince looked at me, surveying me with a smile,” Grohl continued. “He gestured to his bassist to hand over the instrument … he put it on and proceeded to decimate the damn thing with the smoothest, funkiest, fastest and most elegant execution I’ve ever seen. ”. We can already imagine the level of what Prince did to blow Grohl’s head off. So much so, that he describes it as “a divine moment”.

Grohl said Prince then “grabbed his signature guitar and started playing the opening riff for‘ Whole Lotta Love ‘”. “Let me tell you, folks, ‘I don’t have my arms full of (Led) Zeppelin tattoos for nothing.’ This was the universe folding itself before my eyes! Prince was cheerfully breaking my rib cage and dipping into my damn soul. “

Grohl concluded that this experience was his “rock and roll fantasy was coming true.” And although he never shared a stage with Prince during one of his shows, Grohl said that “He had fulfilled a dream of life, without evidence of it to share with anyone, more than a memory that will remain with me forever ”.