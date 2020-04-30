When you’re not surprising a fan in quarantine or playing alongside a bunch of artists to raise funds for the coronavirus, Dave Grohl spends time at home telling us on Instagram some of the craziest stories that have happened to him with so many years in rock, the vast majority leaving us with the square eye.

Why do we say it? Good, Well, because they involve very personal things that we did not know and the cream of music. The Foo Fighters leader started by paying tribute to his mother and even remembering when he inadvertently threw fireworks at the crowd, but then the stories that all music lovers love to read started to come out.

He already told us when the dream of jamming in an empty arena next to the great Prince was fulfilled and until the day he went out with Pantera, but now he plays one of those sad plots involving him with the legendary David Bowie.

In his now traditional Dave’s True Stories, Dave Grohl told the world how he tried to collaborate with Bowie for many years – and in every possible way -. It all started in 1997 when he was invited with the other Foo Fighters to that epic concert at Madison Square Garden where the “Heroes” singer celebrated his 50th birthday.

During that concert, Grohl and company played with David “Hallo Spaceboy”, but it was not until years later when their paths crossed, since the leader of the Foo was working with Tony Viscontti, Bowie’s legendary record producer. At this time Dave Grohl was composing the original music for a movie and through Viscontti he was able to contact the legendary Ziggy Stardust to see if he was interested in his project.

And out of nowhere within a few days, Grohl opened his email and realized he had a message written by Bowie himself on the tray, which surprised him because he thought he would never write back to him. In it he explained to the former drummer of Nirvana that Although he was flattered by his invitation, he did not care about the genre of the film., because it was one of those superhero films with a lot of CGI: “I’m not made for these times, but I would love to work with you another day.”

Of course Dave was excited by the message, so He decided to answer Bowie thanking him for listening to his songs and told him to let him know when he wanted them to write music together., because he would always be willing. What he did not count on is that later the legendary singer would hit him directly and without stopping saying: “Well, it’s decided. Now go to hell. ”

Of course, this left him completely confused, because he didn’t know if he was being rude or it was just his enormous ingenuity. The conversation continued by emails, with Grohl saying he would see him in 17 years (when he did another concert for his birthday), but he didn’t count on that Bowie no longer wanted to celebrate his party and much less would it be like the one at Madison Square Garden.

“No more birthdays, I’m over,” wrote the great musician to finish burying Dave’s dreams. For years the guitarist tried to get them to work together They even remembered Bowie’s huge party in an interview and even Grohl invited him to his 50th birthday, but it never happened or came with him. Much less after David’s death in 2016.

“It broke my heart to reread the line,‘ no more birthdays, they are over, ’thinking that maybe, just maybe he knew something that we didn’t know. Being the gentleman he always was, he didn’t want us to suffer his pain. However, it still hurt. Nothing lasts forever, but the best things always seem to end too soon, ”Grohl said, remembering how much he admired him.

We will stay forever wanting to hear a collaboration between both musicians, however we still have the participation of Dwve Grohl and company in David Bowie’s birthday to imagine what it would have been like. If you want to read the full story you can check it Around here.

