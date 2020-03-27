How many artists have not been raffling off in recent days? There are already hundreds of them giving virtual concerts and many other things to alleviate the tension caused by the coronavirus. For example, Chris Martin from Coldplay was one of the first to give a mini concert called #SolidaritySession. Metallica has just launched the #MetallicaMondays initiative in which every Monday they will make a concert of their last tour available to their fans. Now former Nirvana drummer and Foo Fighters leader Dave Grohl has started his new Instagram series: Dave’s True Stories. In the first installment of his series, Dave chatted when he accidentally launched fireworks at a crowd.

In this installment, Grohl recalled his old love for fireworks and how his obsession led him to cause “Panic. Chaos. Violence. Anarchy. Terror.” , when he accidentally launched dozens of fireworks at a crowd of people celebrating a barbecue on United States Independence Day. The story, which dates back to 1998 when the Foo Fighters was recording their third album There Is Nothing Left To Lose, details Grohl’s return to his home state of Virginia.

While transporting a recording console for his studio from Nashville, Tennessee, Grohl stumbled upon a huge fireworks store. “A damn fireworks supermarket! You can imagine? Aisle after aisle of fountains, parachutes, flares, rockets, missiles, Roman sails, smoke bombs, snakes, aerial spinners, earth spinners, firecrackers, wheels … I mean … Damn, yes! ”Writes Grohl.

As it turns out that on July 4 of that year, Grohl was at a roast beef at his mother’s house when he heard the neighbors light a few rockets. So Grohl suddenly remembered the Tennessee box he had out there, and flipped through it to find the smallest and most harmless firework he owned. Still good-natured, he asked if he could “throw something into the mix” and proceeded to light his harmless rockets. What followed, Grohl describes it this way: “Have you ever seen Apocalypse Now?”.

Things started pretty well, talk. Even when “two giant kite-sized balls of flame fired at least a hundred feet into the air.” The problem is that Grohl remembered too late that he forgot to stabilize the fireworks. “He flipped over, in front of the crowd, with two more rounds.” The results were not at all what he expected. Garden chairs flying. Grandmothers running. Children screaming. ” He had accidentally turned his colony into a war zone.

According to Dave Grohl, he has not touched fireworks since then… Here is the full story posted on his new Instagram account: