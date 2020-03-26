No doubt many people (including our favorite musicians) are currently looking for what to do to kill time in the middle of the coronavirus quarantine. On the part of those who have given us some epic songs, the vast majority are dedicating these days at home to play livestreams to distract all their fans, although most do so to keep in touch with their fans. But Dave Grohl came up with something much more personal, telling stories that no one knows about him.

It turns out that the former Nirvana drummer and leader of the Foo Fighters is at his guarded home, while the musical tours are on hold (including the one Grohl and company were putting together for this year). We know that Dave is an excellent composer and that through the lyrics of his songs he loves to tell everyday stories or stories that come out of his imagination, but this time he preferred to be honest and get very personal stories.

to get started opened an Instagram account called Davetrustories, there he published a rather strange message but we certainly realized that in effect, it was an account managed by Dave Grohl. Why do we say it? Well, because in what little he said you can see the rocker’s characteristic sense of humor. On this page he said his name was Dave, that he sometimes played the guitar, sometimes the drums and that other times he liked to tell stories.

After this he began to open up and Grohl paid tribute to his mother, a “brilliant English teacher,” as well as his father, an “evil speechwriter.”, in the post, explaining that he decided to rebel by not paying attention to grammar, punctuation at school and instead of listening to classical music he loved to put death metal in her room. After explaining this, he asked fans to have patience when writing, because according to their intention it is not to win a Nobel Prize for Literature, jiar jiar

Here we leave the story of Dave completita

Apparently, this will be the way Dave Grohl will kill time during social isolation for now, telling funny stories from his life so that all fans know him a little more. And this is where a question arises, For when a streaming concert of the Foo Fighters?