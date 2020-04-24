Music has been one of the engines that has encouraged us to face the complex situation that we are living, because beyond being distracted while we are at home, several of our favorite artists have come together to put together some online presentations – such as One World: Together At Home–. However, now a group of musicians have decided to join forces to bring hope and raise funds by playing a true Foo Fighters role.

It turns out that the BBC through the Stay Home Live Lounge initiative of its Radio 1 station, gathered a bunch of artists to sing “Times Like These” by Dave Grohl and company. This time it is not about music figures united simply to cheer on their fans like Gal Gadot and all his friends casting “Imagine” or Mexican celebrities singing “Cielito Lindo”, because it is a charity single.

We’ve brought together some of your favorite artists for a very special #StayHomeLiveLounge cover of ‘Times Like These’ by Foo Fighters, produced by Fraser T. Smith 🎤💜 Listen Thursday at 12pm on Radio 1 and see the video that evening as part of The Big Night In on @BBCOne pic.twitter.com/AIvb91YzCd – BBC Radio 1 (@ BBCR1) April 20, 2020

With the release of this theme They are trying to raise money to support different associations such as Children in Need, Comic Relief and the Solidarity Response Fund COVID-19 of the World Health Organization. When we found out that they would play this song of the Foo, the message was very clear, using a theme that fills us with strength to face everything that comes, and Times Like Theses seems quite appropriate for the surreal scenario that is this current global pandemic.

Of course, if they were going to roll a foo fighters, the right thing to do was that Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins will command all of this. But in addition to the founding members of the band, they had stars from all kinds of musical genres, led by Dua Lipa, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Royal Blood, Rita Ora, Ellie Goulding, Sam Fender, Jess Glynne, Biffy Clyro, Bastille, Celeste, Rag’n’Bone Man, Sean Paul and many more.

Thanks to the wonderful technology –and with the help of Zoom– each artist sent their presentation, and of course there are moments that we must review. To start the good Taylor playing percussion with a lava lamp or Ben thatcher of Royal Blood hitting the wine glasses hard.

And needless to say, Dua Lipa starting with the song or Dave Grohl joining them in the choir, there too Simon Neil de Biffy Clyro raffled off singing and playing the violin, and Chris Martin emotionally closing playing the piano on the piano.

But we better not tell you more, stop what you are doing and Check out these great music stars singing the Foo Fighters’ “Times Like These” for a good cause: