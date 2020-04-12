Quarantined days are a real roller coaster of emotions. There are days when you wake up with the best attitude in the world and there are others that you don’t even want to get out of bed. There are productive days full of energy and others that never seem to have happened.

To face these moods, Dave Grohl shared a list with ten songs that are dedicated to each moment we have spent in this quarantine.

In case you’re already a little tired of live broadcasts and virtual concerts, this playlist is sure to help you give a little flavor to the day, and in one of those you identify with the occasional selected song by Grohl. Selections include the Beatles in the fine section called “Esperanza”, to The Cars in “Preparation”, to LCD Soundsystem in “Vitual Connection” and The Smashing Pumpkins in “Claustrophobia”. Each song is accompanied by a few words from the now storyteller.

Hi, I’m Dave Grohl. Welcome to quarantine! ”He wrote in his contribution to The Atlantic. “To get through this difficult period (and I really think we will get through it in time), it is important to recognize the many stages of isolation and anxiety, and combine them with the appropriate musical accompaniment. Here are some suggestions that may be helpful to you. ”, ended.

The ten stages of the playlist are divided as follows:

STAGE 1: PREPARATION – “Let’s Go” by The Cars

STAGE 2: NESTING – “Our House” by Madness!

STAGE 3: PRODUCTIVITY – “Ahmad’s Waltz” by Ahmad Jamal!

STAGE 4: VIRTUAL CONNECTION – “Drunk Girls” by LCD Soundsystem

STAGE 5: ONLINE LEARNING – “School’s Out” by Alice Cooper

STAGE 6: PRIVACY – “Moments in Love” by Art of Noise

STAGE 7: CLOUSTROPHOBIA – “Bullet With Butterfly Wings” by the Smashing Pumpkins

STAGE 8: PANIC – “Linus and Lucy” by the Vince Guaraldi Trio

STAGE 9: INSANITY – “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

STAGE 10: HOPE – “Here Comes the Sun” by The Beatles