London, England, .. The musician British Dave Greenfield, keyboard player of the band of punk rock The Stranglers, died at the age of 71 from the COVID-19.

The artist tested positive for coronavirus recently, after spending a long time in hospital for treatment for his heart problems.

Image of the British rock band The Stranglers. Photo: EFE.

“On Sunday night May 3, my great friend and partner for 45 years, the musical genius who was Greenfield, passed away as one of the victims of the Great Pandemic of 2020,” wrote The Stranglers bassist Jean-Jacques. Burnel, in a statement issued by the group.

Their drummer, Jet Black, regretted that they and “the whole world” have “lost a dear friend” and a “musical genius”, author, among others, of the song “Golden Brown”, one of the most famous songs of The Stranglers .

Dave had a totally natural talent for music. Together we toured the world incessantly and it was clear that he was adored by millions of people. A huge talent, a great loss, he will be greatly missed, “recalled Black.

Current singer and guitarist Baz Warne also highlighted Greenfield’s “true innovator” and “musical legend” facet, whose virtuosity and imagination led critics to compare him, for example, to “The Doors” keyboardist Ray Manzarek .

“We shared the same side of the stage for 20 years, laughed, joked, and shared our lives in the way that only bandmates can. I will always miss him, ”added Warne.

Group representative Sil Willcox also sent a message of condolences to Greenfield’s wife Pam and the “millions of followers who worshiped him at his altar.”

“We are all in shock, Dave was a kind, generous soul who had time for everyone and it has been a privilege to know him both as a friend and as a representative for over 40 years,” Willcox said.

The band The Stranglers, formed in 1974 in the English city of Guildford, were still active, but were forced to announce last Friday the cancellation of their farewell tour, scheduled for this summer, due to the coronavirus pandemic.