Dave Filoni is the new creative director of Lucasfilm (Star Wars)

Talk about Dave filoni Today it is also a mention of Lucasfilm’s most beloved creative of the last decade. The above is the father of Star Wars: The Clone Wars (animated series) and one of the masterminds behind The Mandalorian – along with Jon Favreau. Fortunately for Filoni, his extraordinary work has allowed him to climb positions at the top of the production company, as recently became the executive creative director of Lucasfilm.

According to Variety, Dave Filoni’s rise occurred from summer 2020, shortly before the premiere of the second season of The Mandalorian. However, it was until this week that Lucasfilm reflected the movement on its website. Now it is in the public eye that the acclaimed producer holds a position of great importance, although we could say that he already played that role for several years.

It is no secret to anyone that Dave Filoni has been involved in the biggest Star Wars decisions in the last three years. His vision has allowed the Star Wars universe to expand like never before. The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels laid the foundations for what is now The Mandalorian. The latter, meanwhile, is the foundation for multiple additional series to come in the future, including The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

Dave Filoni to supervise Star Wars

Dave Filini (right) on the set of ‘The Mandalorian’

So, after the disastrous reception of the latest Star Wars movie trilogy, the work of Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau restored anticipation to millions of Star Wars fans. Holding such an important position as creative director at Lucasfilm means that Filoni will get even more involved in Star Wars. Not only in the series it produces, but in any project in the fictional universe.

Movies, series, comics, novels, video games, everything will pass through the eyes of Dave Filoni. To be honest, there was no better person to take that responsibility. For many, the creative is considered an apprentice to George Lucas, as he had the opportunity to work with him on the first trilogy of feature films. Now, more than a decade later, he is one of the most important figures in Star Wars.

Read this too …