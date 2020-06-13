Dave Chapelle launches his new special 8:46 and talks about what happened to George Floyd | Instagram

An outraged and emotional Dave Chappelle spoke about how George Floyd’s life was taken from him in a special Netflix surprise saying that the United States is being punished for its mistreatment of black men.

« I don’t want to get serious but we have to say something, » said Chappelle, adding that the country is going through « fury of god » for a series of police attacks against black men.

The special premiered on Thursday and can be viewed for free on Netflix’s comedy channel on YouTube. It was recorded at a show at an outdoor pavilion in Yellow Springs, Ohio, with nearly 100 attendees on June 6.

Floyd was killed on May 25 after a Minneapolis police officer subdued him with his knee to the nape of his neck for more than eight minutes, even after he pleaded for air and stopped moving, all of which were videotaped. Chappelle titled his special « 8:46 » in reference to the time the cop was over handcuffed Floyd.

It was also the time Chappelle was born on August 24, 1973. « I can’t get that number out of my head because it’s the time I was born on my birth certificate, » he said. « When I saw that video, I understood that this man knew he was going to lose his life, » said the comedian. « I can’t tell you, as a man, seeing another man go through something like that, what makes you feel. »

Chappelle added that he had been silent until now for one reason: « Tell me: do you want to see a celebrity now? » He asked. « No, the streets are the ones that speak for themselves, they don’t need me now. »

Chappelle also addressed the dire situations that have happened to black men like Eric Garner, Trayvon Martin, Michael Brown, and Philando Castile. « One after another, » said the comedian who also lashed out at the National Rifle Association and honored Kobe Bryant’s memory.

He ended by noting that his great-grandfather – who was a slave – was part of an African-American delegation that was asked to go to the White House after lynching during Woodrow Wilson’s presidency.

« These things are not old, these things did not happen a long time ago, it is today, » said Chappelle. « These streets will speak for themselves whether I am alive or not, I trust you. »