Dave Bautista will not return to professional wrestling

After retiring from professional competition in 2019 and following his success as an actor in action films, including those in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ series, Dave Bautista briefly returned to the world of wrestling a few days ago to look back on his glory days in the Wwe and, incidentally, once again beat his great rival Ric Flair.

However, the interpreter has now wanted to emphasize that this fight was still a small exercise in nostalgia to definitively close that triumphant chapter of his professional career, which will focus exclusively, from now on, on the Hollywood industry and on those promotional works linked to their membership in the Marvel universe.

“I am having a hard time convincing people that I have really retired. You can’t imagine how complicated this conversation is, ”joked the Hollywood star in conversation with the ‘Justice Con’ podcast, presented by filmmaker Zack Snyder, brand-new director of the latest DC superhero movie. “And it is understandable, because many times the people who say that they are retiring do not really do so, they just wait for a good check to be presented to return,” he said.

I WOULDN’T MAKE A DRAX SERIES In an interview, #DaveBautista assured that he would not make a series of Drax the Destroyer, this because he would not like to wear makeup every day. “I’m not going to sign for a show where I’m wearing that makeup every day.” pic.twitter.com/EnQ1wtOqBO – Gaby Meza – 🍿🌈 (@ GabyMeza8) April 21, 2021

In his case, the end of his career as a fighter could not have been more positive for him, so he understands that an eventual return could end up tarnishing in some way his impeccable record, which will lead him to soon enter the historic Hall of the Fame of the aforementioned WWE. “With me that is not going to happen. I think I have gone out of business in an almost literary way, so I am not going back. I’m just done with this and have been fortunate enough to do it on my own terms. No one can take that ending away from me, ”he explained.