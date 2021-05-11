Dave Bautista will be in ‘Backstabbing 2’

Netflix has acquired the rights to the sequel Details of the new film are not yet known

In the next sequel to ‘Daggers in the back’, the film with which Rian Johnson wowed in 2019, there will be a new cast and Dave Bautista has joined Daniel Craig, to which Netflix also recently obtained the rights. The streaming giant closed a $ 400 million deal for the next two installments, a historic deal for streamers. Johnson is back to write and direct the film and will produce with his partner. Ram bergman with Craig reprising the role of Detective Benoit Blanc.

The details of the new plot are unknown at this time, aside from Craig returning to solve another mystery that revolves around a large cast of suspects. It is also unknown who Bautista will play in the new story. What is planned is that production will begin this summer in Greece.

Best known for his action-packed roles in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ and ‘Army of the Dead’ (which hits Netflix this coming Friday) this latest role should give Bautista a fun setting to chew on given the first script of ‘Daggers. … ‘, which featured a story full of fun characters and snappy dialogue.

Also Bautista is ready to play the brother of Jason momoa on the upcoming season of Apple TV + ‘See’. He will also resume the role of Drax in the new Marvel appointment, ‘Thor: Love And Thunder’, that before we see him in the third installment of ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’, although it will arrive in May 2023.

