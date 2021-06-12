Dave Bautista wants to play two DC Comics villains

Actor Dave Bautista knows that his participation in Marvel Studios as Drax is over and wants to make the leap to DC Comics.

On several occasions, Dave Bautista He has commented that he would love to play Bane in a movie of Dc comics and face Batman. He even knows that he would make a very different interpretation than Tom hardy on The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

Although for now, it seems that in Warner Bros / DC Comics has no plans to show again to Bane in the cinema, that’s why now Dave Bautista wants to play another of the great adversaries of Batman rumored to appear in the trilogy of Matt reeves who stars Robert Patttinson.

According to some leaks of the sequel The batman, we can see Mr. Freeze / Dr. Victor Fries, a character who gave life Arnold schwarzenegger on Batman and robin (1997) and to which Dave Bautista It could put a very interesting interpretive twist on it.

The actor continues with his great film career.

Even if Dave Bautista leave the character of Drax, we will see it again in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (2023) and the 2022 Christmas special. Also, after the premiere Army of the dead from Zack snyder on Netflix, wants to continue in the franchise, either by lending his voice in the animated series or in a prequel.

But he will also play Glossu ‘Beast’ Rabban on DUNE, in which it will be one of the best science fiction films of 2021. He has also signed on for the sequel to Knives from behind and will be in the second season of See, where he will face Baba Voss played by Jason momoa. Actor who knows exactly what it’s like to be in the movies Dc comics because it has given life to Aquaman.

