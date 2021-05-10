Dave Bautista to stop being Drax after ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Dave Bautista He has always stood out for his integrity and ability to go free in Hollywood. The former professional wrestler, who entered the major leagues of the film industry with Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) after being seen in films such as The Scorpion King 3, The Man with the Iron Fists or Riddick, has never had problems in manage your career in front of the cameras following your instincts and without mincing words.

This month will premiere Army of the Dead, the zombie film of Zack snyder called to be the beginning of a new franchise for which he refused to join the DC Universe. During the promotion, Bautista is having no problem acknowledging that his time in Marvel What Drax the Destroyer it is also coming to an end. In particular, he does not intend to continue playing the role after the future Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Bautista has made his decision clear after an interview with Digital Spy in which he talked about the project of a film starring Drax Y Mantiss (the character embodied by Pom Klementieff) what James Gunn submitted to the studio without the idea coming to fruition.

“It doesn’t seem like they were very interested, or maybe it didn’t fit their plans. But beyond that, no [tengo planes en Marvel]˝, says the actor. “As far as my contractual obligations go, there’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and that’s it. That’s probably going to be the end of Drax.”

Once his statements were spread over the internet, the actor endorsed them making it clear that this did not mean that Drax disappeared forever; But he is no longer planning to play it after the third Guardians movie.

Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! 🤷🏻‍♂️by the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! 😱 im expecting everything to start sagging any second now. 😂 https://t.co/eRJR6ZPtE2 – The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 8, 2021

“By God, when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters I will be 54 years old!”, Writes Dave Bautista referring to May 5, 2023, which is the planned release date for the film of James Gunn. “At any moment all this is going to start to sink,” he jokes referring to his musculature.

Gunn was quick to respond to his friend Bautista, assuring that there is no other Drax for him. “As for me, you will never be replaced,” says the director. “And you have the right to do what you want with your acting decisions.”

“There is no Drax for me without you, brother. I love you,” Dave Bautista finished the beautiful conversation between them. And with a most conclusive hashtag: end of journey.