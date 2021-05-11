Dave Bautista to be in the sequel to ‘Puales on the back’

Going Deadline we have learned that the MCU star Dave Bautista (‘Guardians of the Galaxy’) will be part of the cast of the future sequel to ‘Puales on the back’ that will again be directed by Rian Johnson. The return of Daniel Craig as the inquisitive and courteous detective Benoit Blanc is also confirmed.

At the moment there are few details that have transpired of this sequel whose production is expected to start this summer in Greece. Johnson returns to write and direct the film to be produced by Ram Bergman. In addition and as we announced last March, Netflix will distribute both the second and third installments after taking over their rights for a whopping 450 million dollars.

The film premiered on November 27, 2019, garnering a worldwide gross of more than $ 300 million along with three Golden Globe nominations (including Best Picture) and an Oscar nomination for Best Screenplay. 40 million was the total amount of his budget.

Regarding his story, when renowned mystery novelist Harlan Thrombey (Christopher Plummer) is found dead in his mansion just after his 85th birthday, Detective Benoit Blanc is mysteriously recruited to investigate. Between Harlan’s dysfunctional family and his devoted staff, Blanc wanders through a web of false leads and self-serving lies to try to uncover the truth behind Harlan’s untimely death.

It is an ingenious and elegant mystery story that guarantees to keep the audience guessing until the end, in whose cast we find the aforementioned Craig and Plummer along with Chris Evans, Ana De Armas, Jamie Lee Curtis, Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Michael Shannon , Lakeith Stanfieldo Riki Lindhome, among others.