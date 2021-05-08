Dave Bautista thinks there will be a future a recast for Drax

The other day we brought you the declarations of Dave Bautista, who increasingly shows signs of being somewhat tired of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, ensuring that he was not aware of what would happen with “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”and that his relationship with Marvel Studios for the drax character it only covered up to that third movie. For this reason, he branded this third Guardians of the Galaxy film as “the last”.

Echoing a news item that covered his statements pointing to the end of the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Bautista has specified his comments somewhat more.

Bumping up a bit with his past comments, now the actor points out that quite possibly the character continues without him. That is, it directly refers to the idea of ​​a recast, yet new actor to take over and continue to play the character beyond him. Bautista believes that he is too old for the role.

Drax is going nowhere. Only it won’t be played by this guy, ”says Bautista, referring to him. By the time Guardians of the Galaxy 3 opens, I’ll be 54 years old, for God’s sake. I’m expecting everything to falter at any moment.

Director James Gunn responded to Bautista’s tweet, sharing the sentiment that “there is no Drax to [él] without [Bautista]”. Gunn shared his support for the actor, whatever decision he makes:

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the Drax the Destroyer of the MCU and as far as I’m concerned, he could never be replaced. And you have the right to do what you want with your acting options!

Bautista responded to Gunn’s response, showing his appreciation to Gunn while using the hashtag “End Of A Journey”.

Drax isn’t going anywhere. He just won’t be played by this dude! 🤷🏻‍♂️by the time G3 comes out I’ll be 54 yrs old for gods sake! 😱 im expecting everything to start sagging any second now. 😂 https://t.co/eRJR6ZPtE2 – The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) May 8, 2021

There’s no Drax for me without you, buddy! You ARE the MCU’s Drax the Destroyer and, as far as I’m concerned, could never be replaced. And you have the right to do whatever you want with your acting choices! ❤️ @DaveBautista https://t.co/Mn5uNRVUvN – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 8, 2021