Dave Bautista thinks Guardians of the Galaxy 3 will be Drax’s last

This morning we brought the comments of the director James Gunn on Twitter in which he reaffirmed the idea that “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3” It will be his last Guardians of the Galaxy movie, as he always planned it that way, like a trilogy. That makes fans think about what the fate of the Guardians in the Marvel Cinematic Universe may be. Will they die? Will they close their bows? Will the protagonists have more adventures in other MCU movies?

It’s still too early for us to know, but as lost as we are Dave Bautista, the one in charge of giving life to Drax the Destroyer. Asked in a new interview in the latest issue of Digital Spy magazine, Bautista acknowledged that he does not know too many details about his future, not even about this third Guardians of the Galaxy.

The actor does explain that there was a script years ago, but he believes that it will undergo modifications due to the new direction that the UCM has taken since then. Although James Gunn has explained there will be no changes in the film’s story, Bautista does not seem to be aware. Similarly, it acknowledges that has no further ties to Marvel Studios at the moment beyond this movie, that’s why he thinks it will be his last.

I don’t know what the script for the third movie is, to be honest. There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the entire direction of the Marvel universe has changed. As for my obligations, I have Guardians 3, and that it will probably be the end of Drax.

In this interview, the actor has also confirmed something that we already knew, that there was a real attempt to do a project dedicated to Drax and Mantis. A spin-off in which James Gunn thought and was proposed by Marvel Studios, but this one was not too interested.

Bautista mentioned that there were conversations about it and that it was the idea of ​​director James Gunn, although he has not heard from Marvel Studios:

There were talks for a while about a Drax and Mantis movie. It really was because it was James Gunn’s idea. He really wanted to make a Drax and Mantis movie. He raised it with me. I thought it was a brilliant idea, but I haven’t heard anything subsequent from the studio.

He adds that he does not feel that it is a project that fits in the huge list of upcoming projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which was what Gunn already explained at the time.

I don’t think they are very interested, or it doesn’t fit the way they have things laid out …

