Dave Bautista Says Zack Snyder Is More Flexible Than James Gunn As Director

It is true that each director has their own style in terms of their way of telling a story or in how they achieve visual results, but this has a lot to do with their way of working behind the scenes. Each filmmaker finds their techniques or strategies that give them the results of what the audience witnesses, and this implies hard work with the actors to represent what they have previously visualized.

In the cinema, the presence of athletes as main stars has become common, most of the time they are chosen for their popularity and what their presence will mean at the box office, as happened with basketball stars Michael Jordan or Shaquille O’Neal. Today the sports figures who have excelled on this other side of entertainment are the wrestlers who, commonly, take important roles in action films.

The most popular names to date of the ring figures who have stood out on the big screen are Dwayne Johnson, one of the highest paid actors today, John Cena, although most of the time he appears as he is known in the ring , and Dave Bautista, who has had the opportunity to represent completely different characters from each other, working with the most popular filmmakers of the moment: James Gunn and Zack Snyder.

To tell the truth, although the wrestlers do not have a strictly acting training as such, they are used to doing certain planned numbers in order to entertain the audience; however, their work on camera could become difficult when directing them to ditch their rough wrestling outfit and transform into someone else. Bautista has had the opportunity to work in superhero movies, zombies and even in one of the most popular franchises in history, that of James Bond.

In a recent interview with JoBlo, the actor and fighter compared the experience of working with his director on Army of the Dead and with whoever has directed him on the two successful Guardians of the Galaxy films – 91%. In his words, Gunn has a more perfectionist and controlling air to get what he is looking for, while Snyder has been more flexible with the talents when it comes to his interpretation; Although he accepts that if it weren’t for the harshness of the former, he might not have improved his work as an actor.

James […] I feel like he’s much more involved with performance. I think. I have a lot more flexibility with Zack. James is a control freak. Have you met with him? […] With James Gunn, I was acting once and the guy was really upset, not because of the way he was doing it. I was upset because my eyes were looking [a todas partes]. So he asked me to choose a place. I swear to God, I chose a spot, focused on it and didn’t move my eyes.

Dave Bautista He clarified that despite how strict Gunn was directing it, that helped him improve his work in front of the cameras, ensuring that it was a great learning for him. James, for his part, once commented on Twitter that he liked working with Bautista because he is very different from other wrestlers by taking the job as an actor quite seriously.