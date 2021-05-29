Dave Bautista says it broke his heart to turn down James Gunn for Zack Snyder – Tomatazos

Some directors achieve a certain brotherhood with several of the actors with whom they work, and this is reflected in their constant presence in their different films. One of the most recognized cases in the cinema is that of Tim Burton and Johnny Depp, although in recent years they have not done much together. On the other hand, there is James Gunn, who does not exactly have a fetish actor as he is colloquially called, but he does like to constantly work with the same team.

Keep reading: Zack Snyder said his Arthurian movie is going to be a western

Proof of this is the cast of The Suicide Squad that includes his brother Sean Gunn, Michael Rooker and Pom Klementieff, who appeared in some photographs that the filmmaker shared with the cast. However, although it has a character similar to Drax in essence, it does not run under the interpretation of Dave Bautista, but by another famous WWE wrestler: John Cena. It is worth mentioning that while this film was being produced for DC Films, Bautista was working with Zack Snyder.

According to the actor, he was considered for the new movie of the DC Comics villain team, he even assures that the character of Peacemaker was written in the script with him in mind, however, he had to decide between staying with another memorable but supporting role. , or take the opportunity to have a leading role in something different than what he had done before; And if something is known about the ex-wrestler, it is that he seeks new challenges in his acting career.

Continue with: Zack Snyder wants to make a 100% faithful adaptation of The Dark Knight Returns

Something that has become clear during the promotion of The Army of the Dead – 78% is how comfortable the interpreter was working with Snyder and what a great opportunity it meant for him to take on the leading role. One of his great desires has always been not to be pigeonholed with the typical role that fighters are always given, which is why he has become very selective. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, he talked about how difficult and painful it was to have to reject James Gunn.

The decision was heartbreaking. The conversation with James Gunn was one of the most difficult things I have had to do in my career because this is a man who is not only a friend, but is a friend who had faith in me and believed in me when not many people did. And he not only changed the trajectory of my career, but he also changed the trajectory of my life because he had faith in me.

It may interest you: Dave Bautista is upset that he still hasn’t met Tig Notaro despite sharing scenes with her in The Army of the Dead

Dave Bautista He also stressed that, if it had not been for the opportunity he gave James Gunn, He would not have been recognized as an actor; and he has always had in mind that he was his director in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% who helped him improve as an actor. In previous interviews he had recalled how with his perfectionist overtones, the filmmaker helped him to be a better interpreter by working more with his eyes than with his body.

[…] to go to him and tell him that I can’t do this movie, and I can’t do the part that he wrote for me, it was very difficult. It really hurts my heart even thinking about having this conversation. […] I just wanted to work with my friend.

In another interview with Digital Spy, he talked about the exact talk he had with his director and friend, where Gunn was understanding and proud that Bautista has reached a stage where he must choose between one great project and another. Despite all this that the actor had to live in order to expand his acting capacity, Bautista and Gunn will meet again for the filming of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which opens on May 5, 2023.