Dave Bautista says his role in Dune is the pride of his career, not that of Guardians of the Galaxy

Former fighter-turned-actor Dave Bautista was boosted in popularity thanks to his role as Drax “The Destroyer” in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, James Gunn’s film that is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and that was very well received by fans and critics. However, neither that film nor the following ones where he appears in the role of Drax are what makes him most proud of his career, that is reserved for a film that will arrive this year, Dune, by Denis Villeneuve.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

It’s no secret that Bautista, despite being a great friend of Gunn and appreciating the opportunity he had with Marvel, is disappointed that Drax’s story was not properly exploited and the comic aspect of it was prioritized. We also know that he’s not interested in being an action star like Dwayne Johnson, but rather aspiring to be recognized as an actor, and we’ve seen a bit of his potential in Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, also directed by Villeneuve.

In a recent interview with Collider, Bautista expressed his appreciation to the Canadian filmmaker for giving him the opportunity to show audiences a different side to what we already know from his films with Marvel. He also said that he wanted to get the role but did not ask Villeneuve, he just waited until he received a call. These were his words:

I am very proud that a director like Denis calls me and offers me a role in a movie that I know will be huge. Because people have been waiting for this for years and years and years. And people are so passionate about novels. So for him to offer me such an integral part of this movie, for me, it was a personal statement. I can’t believe that kind of emotion, that feeling of pride. These are the few moments in life when I get that, when I feel like my life is worth something, I did something with my life. My life means something.

Also read: Dave Bautista says Army of the Dead is a political movie

He then praised the director’s ability to create worlds as complex and creative as those of Blade Runner 2049 Y Dune, as well as James Gunn by creating planets and alien races. On the other hand, he says the script is fascinating and reading it he felt emotionally hooked from the beginning.

Dune It is based on the successful novel by Frank Herbert, considered a classic of science fiction. In the past it had a film adaptation and a TV adaptation, but neither convinced the fans of the book. It is expected that Dune hits US theaters on October 1.

On the other hand, Bautista is promoting The Army of the Dead – 70%, the new Zack Snyder movie scheduled to hit Netflix on May 21. In this production where he is the protagonist, the actor plays a bounty hunter who accepts a robbery job in Las Vegas, a city invaded by a deadly army of zombies.

If with Blade Runner 2049 we could already see a facet of Bautista that we did not know, maybe The Army of the Dead has given him the opportunity to further exploit that raw histrionic talent, and a few months later we will see what he offers us in Dune. As for Drax, his time as the character in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will end, an installment that could also be Gunn’s farewell from the franchise, but first, Drax will be present along with the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor : Love and Thunder, by Taika Waititi, because at the end of Avengers: Endgame – 95% the God of Thunder joined the group of space superheroes to go on adventures in the universe.

Don’t leave without reading: Dave Bautista criticizes Marvel for turning Drax into a joke and wasting his emotional side