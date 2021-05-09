Dave Bautista Says Drax Won’t Die In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 But He Should Be Recast

Drax the Destroyer is one of the most beloved characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, all thanks to his ferocity but also his ability to make viewers laugh. The superhero appealed to the masses since his appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, and their small interventions in Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95% made it even more respected among fans. But Dave Bautista thinks it’s time to step down. Through social networks the actor confirms that Drax will not die in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but that another actor should take the role.

It’s no secret that Dave Bautista He is one of the oldest Marvel stars. At 52 he remains active in the MCU but for him it may be time to turn the page. He is approaching the third age and prefers to close the stage as a great. We are certain that the fans will really suffer with his departure.

Through a post on Twitter, Baptist Retweeted a post saying Drax will be last seen on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, hinting that the character will die in that movie. Of course the fans were alarmed at the situation, however, Baptist wrote in the tweet that the superhero will not leave, but he will, and that another actor should be hired to take his place.

Drax is not going anywhere. It just won’t be played by this guy anymore! 🤷🏻‍♂️ By the time G3 comes out, I’ll be 54 years old, for crying out loud! I’m expecting everything to start sinking at any moment. 😂

Drax the Destroyer will return in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, a film that has really had a difficult path towards its development. Things turned bad in 2018, when James Gunn was fired by Marvel Studios for a series of scandalous tweets published several years ago. Warner Bros. immediately approached him and hired him to direct The Suicide Squad, a film that will finally hit theaters and HBO Max on August 5. Of course the public was enraged at Disney for the expulsion of Gunn and the company had no choice but to ask for his return. Maybe it was a bit embarrassing for today’s entertainment great.

But with the release of The Suicide Squad in theaters, James Gunn you will be able to focus on developing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 calmly. The movie will be the final installment of the characters and it’s a pretty sad reality for fans, but the movie business must continue and Marvel Studios still has a lot of plans for the other superheroes that are on the way or yet to come. Although the Infinity Saga concluded with Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Kevin Feige intends to present a completely new stage for the public, something that will surely include unexpected surprises and perhaps desired by many.

On the other hand, it is clear that films will no longer be the main business of Marvel Studios, now they intend to get the best out of their productions for the small screen, that is, those that will reach the Disney Plus catalog. Although an important part of the MCU concluded in 2019, the company is far from finished exploiting its characters, in fact, it is about to include more, new faces that give meaning to the story and become new leaders and idols. of masses. Who will take the place of the retired Avengers in the penultimate tape of phase 3?

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 It will hit theaters on May 5, 2023, that is, we have to wait two years for its final adventure. It will be long.

