Dave Bautista reveals why he’s leaving Marvel Studios’ Drax role

Actor Dave Bautista will play Drax for the last time in the Marvel Studios film Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 (2023).

It is speculated that Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 It will be the last time we will see this team of cosmic heroes, but we could still see some of them in other installments of Marvel studios. However, Dave Bautista he is very clear about what his last participation will be as Drax.

In a recent interview promoting the film Army of the Dead from Zack snyder, the actor Dave Bautista revealed the reason why it will cease to be Drax.

“It will be Drax’s last appearance.” Dave Bautista said. “It’s weird because when I said it, I said it recently because I was doing interviews and talking a lot about Guardians of the Galaxy and I didn’t think it was going to be news because I thought everyone assumed that this is how it works. We are working on trilogies and James Gunn has already announced that it is his last film, and when James is done, I am done, and I will also be 54 when the third installment comes out and it is getting more and more difficult for me to do the makeup. The journey has come full circle and I am ready to step aside and finish. “

Dave bauitsta has to undergo long hours of makeup to play Drax and it is something that every time costs him more.

At least we can see it two more times.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 will be the last time Dave Bautista will play Drax, but before it will be in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder (2022), as it will link directly to Avengers: Endgame (2019) and at the end of that installment of Marvel studios, Thor stays in the Guardians ship.

So Dave Bautista in the end it will end with 6 movies in Marvel studios and four of them can already be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

