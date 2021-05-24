Dave Bautista reveals what bothers him the most about ‘Army of the Dead’

Zack Snyder’s latest movie ‘Army of the Dead’ is now available in theaters and on Netflix. It seems that the director of ‘300’ is quite happy with the whole shoot, especially thanks to working with Netflix. But there is a cast member who has a thorn left.

Dave Bautista spoke to Vulture, and He admitted that his problem is that he did not get to know one of the stars of the film: “What really bothers me when I watch this movie, is not meeting Tig Notaro. I feel like I should meet her. I want to meet her, I want to hug her and tell her how amazing she was in the movie. I was able to do that with all my other co-stars, and no I was able to do it with Tig because I haven’t met her yet. I think she’s amazing and she’s amazing in the movie. “

Notaro entered the filming after replacing Chris D’Elia after a series of accusations of sexual harassment of minors, so they chose to delete it and re-record scenes with Tig Notaro or replace it digitally if it shared a shot with other actors. The play has not turned out badly, as he and his wife Deborah Snyder confessed to Vanity Fair that eliminating D’Elia was “a pretty easy option.” However, it was undoubtedly an expensive decision, as Deborah Snyder’s statements show: “It was an expensive decision, that’s for sure (…)”. There is talk that the new addition cost “a few million”, but the producer believes that “Neflix did the right thing. They put the money where their mouth is.” Notaro has earned a lot of applause as Peters, the pilot for the team of thieves who rides the character of Dave Bautista.

Bautista talks about the shoot, saying “it was weird, because you know, I wasn’t there. And when I see it I feel like I was there. There’s a connection that’s missing there, but I don’t feel like the movie loses its rhythm. Anyone who does not know that those were the circumstances will not grasp it at all. Tig fits in perfectly and the chemistry is there too. “

Sexy AF

In any case, it seems that the cast has enjoyed filming, as they have had the opportunity to record in a large casino. Notaro, who plays helicopter pilot Marianne Peters, said she was puzzled by the response the first trailer got: “Everything has changed so much. It’s been crazy being here since I was a trend for being ‘sexy AF’ (as fuck). I didn’t even know what ‘AF’ was. To be honest, my friends sent me images from Twiter, like ‘you’re being a trend for having bad milk and for being Sexy AF “.

In the Netflix film Bautista leads the team formed by Notaro, Ana de la Reguera, Omari Hardwick, Hiroyuki Sanada, Huma Qureshi, Garret Dillahunt, Raúl Castillo, Nora Arnezeder, Matthias Schweighofer, Samantha Win and Rich Cetrone.