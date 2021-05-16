Dave Bautista reveals that the filming of Specter was a nightmare – Tomatazos

Dave Bautista has managed to become a respected actor after spending many years dedicated to wrestling. The WWE star took acting classes and gradually improved his film appearances. His great talent has brought him very good roles in several of the most acclaimed films of recent years and recently he was awarded another in Between Razors and Secrets 2, film by Rian Johnson. Bautista will have the opportunity to work once again with Daniel Craig and that fills him with pride but also relief. Dave reveals that his stay during the 007 Specter recordings – 65% was a nightmare.

Specter premiered in 2015 and featured the participation of Dave Bautista like Hinx. The film garnered mixed reviews but was well able to garner a solid box office globally, with $ 880 million in revenue, well above the $ 245 million budget. But it seems that his filming stage was not the best, at least for Dave Bautista. The actor reveals during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter how difficult it was to participate in the recordings; It seems that the world of James Bond is not all glamor and spies:

Yes, I am excited to be working with Daniel again. And I’m excited that it will be in a much, much less stressful setting because being in a Bond movie is just hard. It is simply stressful. They are just long days. Logistically, it is a nightmare. You are moving from one country to another. It is just a long and slow process. I think Specter was recorded for almost a year. My role was not extensive, but I was in the film for eight months. So it’s a very, very long process.

Among the most prominent roles of Dave Bautista we found Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy – 91% or Sapper Morton in Blade Runner 2049 – 88%, a Nexus 8 replicant who helps the birth of Rachel’s daughter and keeps it a secret; with this character, Dave He showed us his great capacities for drama and his commitment to roles that demand a little more from actors. Although there are no details yet on the role he will take on Between Razors and Secrets 2, we are sure that it will be a brilliant success in his career.

Another of the following films that will include Dave Bautista In the cast is Dune, the incredible sci-fi adventure in which he will play Glossu Rabban. A few days ago, the actor mentioned to Collider that this project is the pride of his life: “I am very proud that a director like Denis Call me and offer me a role in a movie that I know will be huge. These are the few moments in life when I get that. ” Dune had a premiere planned for December 2020, however the pandemic got in the way and now we will have to wait until October to witness the amazing journey to Arrakis.

Of course Dave Bautista will return as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy 3, but that will be his last appearance as the beloved character. James Gunn intends to turn the third installment into the last, something that will surely fill fans of interstellar superheroes with sadness; filming for the film begins this year and is scheduled for release in 2023. Marvel Studios fans will have to wait a long time for new adventures with Drax.

Between Razors and Secrets 2 will hit theaters in 2022.

