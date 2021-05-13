Dave Bautista reveals he went crazy over DUNE’s script

Actor Dave Bautista explains that he was very proud when he was offered a key role in DUNE, but the script made his head explode.

Dave Bautista He is establishing himself as one of the great action actors of today, having participated in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy (2014 – 2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018), Avengers: Endgame (2019), Blade Runner 2049 (2017), Army of the dead (2021) and now DUNE (2021) of Denis Villeneuve.

In a recent interview Dave Bautista talked about the movie DUNE:

“We followed that movie for months because I wanted to be a part of it so much. I never got close, because I don’t want to be that guy, like: Hey Denis, is there a role for me? I never wanted to be that guy. But actually he called me, he didn’t say anything like: So there is this role… He just asked me if I would play this role. I was so puzzled that I didn’t. I don’t even know what to say, except obviously YES! Moments like that really measure how far I’ve come as an actor. I am very proud that a director like Denis calls me that and offers me a role in a movie that I know will be huge… Because people have been waiting for this for years and years and years. And people are so passionate about novels. So for him to offer me such an integral part of this movie, for me, it was a personal statement. Don’t buy that kind of emotion, that sense of pride. These are the few moments in life when I feel that, when I feel that my life is worth something, I did something with my life. My life means something ”.

This is how he explained the experience of reading the script.

On DUNE, the actor Dave Bautista plays Glossu Rabban, the cruel and sadistic nephew of the main antagonist of the story, Baron Vladimir Harkonnen (Stellan Skarsgård).

“I was impressed by the script. I was impressed. It’s weird, because when I read Blade Runner, when I read DUNE, it’s hard for me to know what his visions are. Especially what is Denis’s vision, because the worlds they create are so huge. I don’t think I can direct a movie like that. My talent would be in a very contained drama, that is what I would like to do, that is what I aspire to do. But creating these, even like James Gunn, these universes, these galaxies, they are so far out of my head. It drove me crazy. So I read it and thought it was beautiful, I was emotionally invested in the script and the characters, but I don’t think my imagination goes that far to create these worlds. “

Is DUNE the huge event promised by those trailers?

“Of course”. Answered Dave Bautista.