Dave Bautista: “Rejecting ‘Army of the Dead’ would have been a big mistake in my career”

When Dave Bautista received the offer to head the cast of ‘Army of the Dead’, his first impression was that it was not for him. “Not because it seemed stupid or anything like that, I thought it would be a great project, but it was not what I was looking for as an actor, or at least it is what I thought because I thought it was going to be just another action movie“He tells us. But Dave Bautista had wanted to work with Zack Snyder for a long time and he wanted him for the role of Scott Ward. Needless to say, he finally agreed, and in our interview he explains why.” Rejecting her would have been a big mistake for me. career, “he says.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ actor becomes an ex-military man turned cook, not precisely because of taste, that will be hired by the owner of a Las Vegas casino to infiltrate the quarantine zone, infested with zombies, and recover the money that was left in the safe. $ 200 million, with a juicy cut for him. Scott will assemble a team of mercenaries to carry out the plan, including his daughter, played by Ella Purnell, from whom he has long been estranged. What better scenario than a zombie crisis to try to strengthen ties again.

What can we expect from the prequel

In addition to talking with him about the complex zombie mythology that the Netflix film presents, he also gives us some hints of what we will see in ‘Lost Vegas’, an animated series that will “fill in the gaps” and “build bridges to different parts of the universe” which Snyder intends to establish with ‘Army of the Dead’.

‘Army of the Dead’ also includes Hiroyuki Sanada, Ana de la Reguera, Nora Arnezeder, Tig Notaro, Omari Hardwick, Raúl Castillo and Matthias Schweighofer. The film will open first in select theaters on May 14 and on Netflix on May 21..