Dave Bautista preferred ‘Army of the Dead’ to ‘The Suicide Squad’ for money

Nor are we going to blame him or pretend we don’t understand when Dave Bautista says he preferred ‘Army of the Dead’ to ‘The Suicide Squad’ because of money. According to the actor in an interview with Digital Spy, he was offered a job in both films, but the productions overlapped and he could only choose one and Bautista chose Zack Snyder over James Gunn: “(With ‘Army of the Dead’ I can build a relationship with Netflix, they give me a lead in a great movie and they pay me a lot more money “, the truth is that nothing to object.

The only problem was in the good relationship that Bautista and Gunn have, who have worked together on ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1’ and Vol. 2 and will do so in Vol. 3, the saga in which he plays Drax: “I had to call James and I said, ‘It breaks my heart, because, as a friend, I want to be with you, but professionally, this is the smart decision for me. I am proud that you are in this position. I’m proud to have had something to do with you being in this position where you have to make these tough decisions. “

Baptist vs. Zombies

Having managed to launch his montage of ‘Justice League’ on HBO, Snyder switches platforms with ‘Army of the Dead’ also marking his return to zombie cinema after ‘Dawn of the Dead’. This blockbuster is set in Las Vegas where, after a zombie epidemic was declared, A group of mercenaries decides to carry out the biggest robbery ever committed. Along with Bautista, the cast is completed by Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighofer, Nora Arnezeder and Hiroyuki Sanada. Snyder himself signs the script with Shay Hatten and Toby Harold.

‘Army of the Dead’ opens in theaters in the US on May 14 and on May 21 it makes the leap to the streaming platform. The same will happen in Spain, but only in selected cinemas. For ‘The Suicide Squad’ we will have to wait until August 6 and for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ until May 5, 2023.