Dave Bautista on the future of Drax and Guardians 3

Dave Bautista talks about the future of Drax. ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘could be his last film embodying the character, all the films and series of Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Dave Bautista is the best. Having clarified this, we move on to some statements (via DigitalSpy) in which he dares to talk about the future of Drax, his character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“There were conversations for a while about a Drax and Mantis movie,” he explains. “It was really because it was a James Gunn idea. I really wanted to make a Drax and Mantis movie. He exposed it to me. I thought it was a brilliant idea, but I haven’t heard any follow-up from the study. “

“I don’t think they’re very interested, or it doesn’t fit the way they have things planned,” he clarifies. “But other than that, no. I mean, as far as my obligations go, I have Guardians 3 and that will probably be the end of Drax. “

We met Drax in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘(James Gunn, 2014) and has since appeared in’Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2‘(James Gunn, 2017),’Avengers: Infinity War‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2018) and’Avengers: Endgame‘(Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, 2019). Will you dare James Gunn to finish they are the character in 2023 when it is released ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3‘?

“To be honest, I don’t know what the script for the third film is,” says Bautista. “Years ago there was a script that obviously is going to have to change because the entire direction of the Marvel universe has changed.”

This content is imported from {embed-name}. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Marvel studios

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io