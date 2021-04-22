Dave Bautista met with DC to tell them he will play Bane

Dave Bautista is one of those fighters who decided to become an actor and who has really surprised the critics with some of his performances; When she signed up for acting classes, she took her job seriously. The passage of time has made him a solid Hollywood star and we have seen him appear in numerous prestigious productions that other WWE celebrities could only dream of. New statements from Baptist at JusticeCon (via Collider) they reveal that he met with top Warner executives, not to apply for the role of Bane in some DC movie, but to announce outright that he will be in charge of playing the next incarnation of the character.

Batman is a famous DC supervillain, Batman’s enemy, and mass troublemaker. In 2012, the character was brought to the big screen by Tom Hardy in The Dark Knight Rises – 87% and was very well received by fans of comics, leaving the public impressed who did not know of its existence. It seems that Dave Bautista he also has the villain in a place very close to his heart and deeply wishes to play him in the future. The 52-year-old star confesses that he showed up at Warner’s offices to announce his appointment as the next Bane. Here are his words.

I’m so looking forward to playing Bane that I went to Warner Bros., had a date with them, had a date with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane. I’m not kidding. It was a bit like, ‘Woah, we’re not even picking Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m going to play it.’

But apparently the senior gentlemen at Warner did not take Dave’s words very seriously. The actor used his Twitter profile to talk about the issue and confess that the executives just made fun of him a little and said goodbye. Who knows, maybe the future is preparing something much better for Dave. We will find out. Here is his publication on the social network:

I wasn’t kidding. But, in all honesty, they laughed a lot and showed me the way out. At least I tried. My life seems to be an ongoing mission to find an alternate route to get where I want to be. I’m fine with that.

I wasn’t joking. But in all honesty they did have a good giggle and show me the exit. 😂 .. at least I gave it a shot. 🤷🏻‍♂️My life seems to be a continuing mission to find an alternative route to get to where I want to be. I’m good with that .. #DreamChaser https://t.co/hRpfwIdvWg pic.twitter.com/5PTG06M47C – The Artist Formerly Known as Super Duper Dave (@DaveBautista) April 20, 2021

One of the great successes in Dave’s career is his participation in the MCU. The actor plays Drax the Destroyer in Guardians of the Galaxy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79% and Avengers: Endgame – 95%. The character was adapted by James Gunn with a tragic origin but that also works as comic relief for the team. The actor gives us a fabulous performance and, without a doubt, has made the superhero a favorite of the entire saga. Fans expect much more of him in the third installment of the franchise and perhaps another handful of Marvel movies.

Dave Bautista will return to the superhero cinema in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film that will soon enter its filming process, it is only necessary for James Gunn to finish his unfinished business in the DC Extended Universe, specifically with The Suicide Squad, the next film in the saga. It has been commented that the third installment will be the last of the franchise, so we must be prepared for a bitter goodbye to the interstellar superheroes of Marvel Studios.

