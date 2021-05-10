Dave Bautista joins the cast of Entre Navajas y Secretos 2

For a long time it was thought that the sequel to Between Razors and Secrets – 100% was just a vague rumor from social networks, that the project would never be taken up by any study. Fortunately, Netflix changed the rules of the game when a few months ago it bought the potential franchise for $ 400 million, yes, with Rian Johnson included. A new report from Deadline announces that Dave Bautista has been included in the cast of the sequel, excellent news for fans of the actor who are aware of his talent in front of the camera.

Between Razors and Secrets hit theaters in September 2019 and quickly established itself as a must-see movie for cinema lovers. It tells the story of Benoit Blanc, a detective who is investigating the mysterious death of Harlan Thrombey, a novelist, possessor of an immense fortune and a family who liked to squeeze every last penny. In the middle of the maelstrom is Marta, Harlan’s sweet nurse and confidant who is literally incapable of lying. The film was written and directed by Johnson, who was able to deliver an original film of intrigue that was sorely needed in Hollywood.

But Between Razors and Secrets couldn’t escape the clutches of movie franchises and the sequel was recently confirmed. The cast was only known by the name of Daniel Craig, an actor who will return as Detective Blanc for a new adventure. So far not a single plot detail has been revealed, but at least now we know that Dave Bautista joins the cast as one of the many Hollywood superstars we are sure to see. Who else will join Benoit’s adventures? Will we see any other characters from the previous film?

Dave Bautista He has a prominent WWE wrestling career, announced his retirement relatively recently and is now dedicating himself much more to his work as an actor. He is known for appearing in films such as Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, 007 Specter – 65%, Blade Runner 2049 – 88% and soon The Army of the Dead and Dune; his time in Hollywood has allowed him to work with popular filmmakers such as James Gunn, Sam Mendes, Zack Snyder and Denis Villeneuve; very soon will add to Rian Johnson to the list. Not all fighters in the American leagues are capable of showing off such a resume in their portfolios.

Fans of Dave Bautista await his return for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film in which he will return as the friendly Drax. This title was delayed due to issues between James Gunn and Disney, the arrival of the pandemic and the director’s commitments to Warner Bros. But filming will begin very soon and the public will be delighted with the third interstellar superhero adventure, which could be the last on the big screen. The filming of the third installment begins this year and has a premiere scheduled for May 5, 2023. We will have to wait a considerable period of time.

The next movie from Dave Bautista it is Army of the dead, a title placed in the zombie genre that will surely take the number 1 position in the global top of the platform. For October of this year we will see it in Dune playing Glosu Rabban, Baron Harkonnen’s nephew. Without a doubt, Bautista still has an excellent road ahead in the American entertainment industry; On social media he has hundreds of thousands of fans who support him and his name is increasingly being used in respected Hollywood projects.

Between Razors and Secrets 2 does not have a release date yet. What will be the magnitude of the franchise planned by Netflix?

