Dave Bautista doesn’t want a Drax series, now he wants to play Lobo in DC – Tomatazos

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe we find all kinds of characters, but only a few have had the fortune to win a series for the Disney Plus catalog. One of them has not been Drax the Destroyer, belonging to the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise – 91%. Through a new interview with JoBlo, Dave Bautista revealed that he is not interested in starring in a series about his superhero in the MCU, and that doing so would make him quite miserable with the development process. It seems that not everyone is desperate to be part of the Marvel fever in one of the most popular streaming services of the moment.

Drax joined the MCU in Guardians of the Galaxy, a film by James Gunn that fascinated audiences at the time and quickly became a successful product. The character of Dave Bautista he won the affection of all thanks to his huge heart and skills to be a comic relief in the most unexpected moments. Drax is not a high-impact character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but his constant presence in series installments represents a welcome addition to all fans.

But even though he has gained popularity in Hollywood for his portrayal of Drax, Baptist He doesn’t want to know anything about a series for the character on Disney Plus. The actor confesses that it would actually be a nightmare. Here are his words.

Honestly, if they offered me a series, I wouldn’t. There is no chance that I will do a television series playing Drax. That’s a makeup nightmare. It would be miserable. Yes, that makeup is not funny. It’s horrible, so I’m not signing up to do a series where I’m wearing that makeup every day.

On the other hand, Dave He also spoke about his surprise to learn that not a single one of the characters in Guardians of the Galaxy he managed to have his own series on Disney Plus when major supporting roles in other films did. Although the mouse company has not discussed the reasons behind this, it is probably due to the problems they had a few years ago with James Gunn, although the latter is mere speculation.

Yes, I was surprised. I got on my Twitter for a second and started criticizing them for not making even a Guardians character [de la Galaxia] get a television series. How does that happen? There are so many interesting characters in that world. I just don’t understand. But then I thought, I don’t know what they have in mind and I don’t know what they have planned. I don’t want to take things away just because I’m bitter because no one in our franchise [consiguiera una serie].

Meanwhile, we can wait patiently for the development and release of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film that saw a severe delay in its production due to problems between Marvel and Gunn. But for Dave Bautista the world doesn’t end with Marvel. In a recent interview during Justice Con (via Movieweb), the actor stated that he would love to play Lobo in a DC movie: “I would really take a look at Lobo. I would really be interested. I’d be in all of that. ” Lobo is a mercenary alien and bounty hunter who works in outer space; probably catches Dave’s attention because his appearance is pure rock n roll.

The realization Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will start very soon in Marvel Labs. You are just hoping that Gunn end the process of The Suicide Squad in the DCEU, a film with a release scheduled for August 4, 2021.

