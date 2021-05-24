Dave Bautista does not see the Marvel Universe in danger due to the retirement of the actors

The actor Dave Bautista These days he has been somewhat suspicious of continuing his career in Marvel playing the hero Drax the Destroyer. Not only has he pointed out that director James Gunn poses the film “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3” as a closing point. He has also alluded to the fact that he looks too old to continue playing a character like Drax.

One of the ideas he pointed to was that Marvel Studios might choose to cast a new actor for the character. Be that as it may, Bautista is clear that Marvel is not going to have any kind of problem as the most iconic actors of the Marvel Cinematic Universe retire, as it has already begun to happen.

This is what the actor answered when asked about what he thinks will happen when all this Marvel Cinematic Universe goes ahead but the actors are too old for the characters or they simply do not want to continue playing them.

I don’t think it’s a problem, because the Marvel library is very extensive. They’re going to have material to profit from long after I’m dead and gone. I know Disney has bought Fox, and the X-Men have a long life ahead of them. It’s going to be a whole new universe. Your library is too extensive. There is so much there that they will never run out of material or actors or superheroes. When that is over, people will look back and just restart things.

In fact, this topic of conversation is not new. He has been talking for a long time, especially at the time with Robert Downey Jr., the first hero of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the most veteran of these.

For a long time, Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, was championing the idea that Iron Man could be like James Bond, a character that lasted beyond the actor who plays him, so that he could do a recast (actor change) without problems. However, we have seen that in the end it has been decided to fire the characters, as has happened with Tony Stark / Iron Man, Steve Rogers / Captain America or Natasha Romanoff / Black Widow.

Via information | Vulture