Dave Bautista disappointed in Marvel Studios for what Drax is like

In the first appearance of Drax (Dave Bautista) we could see that he was a tough guy, but in the other Marvel Studios movies he is used more as comic relief.

In 2014, James Gunn had the difficult task of introducing the guardians of the galaxyas they were little-known characters from the comics. But now they have become a fundamental part of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe. More or less, they all stay the same in the different installments, but it is true that Drax interpreted by Dave Bautista First he was a tough guy who took everything literally and then he stars in the team’s funniest moments.

In a recent interview the actor Dave Bautista made it clear that he is not entirely satisfied with how it is represented Drax in the movies of Marvel studios.

“I really wish they had invested more in Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more story to tell ”. Dave Bautista explained. “I think this character has a really interesting backstory where they dropped the ball. That’s not an excavation at Marvel Studios. They had their list, I know what they’re focused on, that’s what they’ve planned. But man, I think he really missed the ball on Drax. “

Curiously, he does not mention his friend James Gunn.

“It has a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally and also physically. Because if you look at it, Drax, even though he looks badass, you look at him and he looks scary, but Drax gets his butt kicked more than any other Marvel Studios character. The whole ‘Destroyer’ thing was thrown out the window … People fell so in love with Drax’s comedic side that they took advantage of it, then they took more of it, then they really dug a hole in him. But we lost a big boat with that character and I don’t think he will appear again. “

Dave Bautista He concluded by saying, “I’m really looking forward to finishing this whole journey.”

