Dave Bautista declined to appear in Fast and Furious because he prefers to star in a Gears of War movie

If Dave Bautista has shown us something over the years, it is that he is a person of arms to take. If you want to play a character, it is very likely that you ignore any proposal of the study to better say that you want to play X being that perhaps it is not even in the study plans. This is how the mind of the ex-wrestler works.

Those who closely follow his career should know that there is a role that he is dying to play: Marcus Fenix ​​from the video game series Gears of wars. In 2019 it got a little closer to that dream because it was added as a multiplayer skin for Gears of war 5. That will never be enough because what he wants is to bring that character to life on the big screen.

In a recent interview with Collider, he revealed that he declined to appear in a Fast & Furious movie – 28%. You may remember that not long ago he revealed that he went to Warner to tell him that he wants to play Bane. It turns out that he was there because they wanted to talk to him about a role, but he told them that what he cared about was talking about the Batman villain. He revealed to Collider that this is not the first time this has happened to him. That happened earlier when he met with Universal executives because they wanted him to appear in a movie about Fast and furiouss. The point is that this studio has the cinematographic rights to Gears of war, so he told them he wasn’t interested in the car franchise, but the one with the Locust:

I don’t brag about it. I had a chance to go to a meeting at Warner Bros., they were talking to me about this and that and I was like, ‘hey, let’s talk about Bane.’ That had already happened to me on another occasion in my career. They [Universal] They wanted to talk to me about Fast and Furious and I was like ‘I’m not interested, let’s talk about Marcus Fenix.

Does the actor regret doing that? Of course not. In that same interview, he said that “they were surprised” with his response, but what the actor wanted is to be honest. Has no interest in being in a movie Fast and furious, what you want is to go out in something Gears of war. Of course, I do not take into account that there are no plans to do something with that intellectual property. That a company has rights to something does not necessarily mean that it will use them. That didn’t matter to Dave. He simply said what he wanted to say:

I didn’t want to offend anyone. I’m not putting anyone down, I’m just saying [que Gears of War] it’s more interesting to me. You do not want to pretend that I am interested in something that I really do not when there is something that really excites me that you have under your control. ‘Would you consider me for that?’ I don’t think there is any problem with that. I don’t want to step on anyone’s feet, I’m just saying that’s what I love and that I’m seriously passionate about that project. ‘I can do a good job for you on this.’

An adaptation of Gears of wars It has been frozen for more than a decade. The reality is that Universal has not said what it will do with this intellectual property. Maybe something, maybe nothing.

This anecdote is certainly proof that Dave Bautista He has his priorities in order, although he needs to use a little more diplomacy and common sense. He had previously described his meeting with Warner to JusticeCon as follows:

I’m so looking forward to playing Bane that I went to Warner Bros., had a date with them, had a date with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane. I’m not kidding. It was a bit like, ‘Woah, we’re not even picking Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m going to play it.’

