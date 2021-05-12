Dave Bautista criticizes Marvel for turning Drax into a joke and wasting his emotional side

Since the general public met Drax the Destroyer in 2014 thanks to Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%, the character was made by many new fans who were not comic book readers. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% and in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, Drax had the opportunity to once again enchant viewers and became the protagonist of several memes for his power to supposedly make himself invisible.

Subscribe here to Disney Plus

Laughter was not lacking, however, not everyone was happy with the fact that Drax ended up being a walking joke; on Guardians of the Galaxy The funniest thing about his involvement was the fact that his species did not understand the use of metaphors, but in the sequel and in his next appearance, it was used as a comic relief, and something very important was left out, the tragic side of his story.

On Guardians of the Galaxy We learn that Drax’s family was murdered by Ronan the Accuser, and therefore he was seeking revenge not only against him, but also against his leader Thanos. The one in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% and Avengers: Infinity War – 79% has prioritized the comic side of the character so much, it is something that Dave Bautista, the actor who plays him, regrets, as stated in a recent interview with Collider (via Comic Book Movie):

I really wish they had tried harder on Drax, personally. Because I think Drax has more than one story to tell, I think Drax has a really interesting backstory that they wasted. That is not a criticism of Marvel. They had their plans, I know what they’re focused on, that’s what they’ve planned. But man, I think they really wasted Drax.

Also read: Mickey Rourke says Marvel is trash and Law & Order is better

In his statements Bautista was careful not to criticize James Gunn, director and screenwriter of both installments of Guardians of the Galaxy and whom he considers his friend, but he regretted that the origin story had not been exploited beyond the first film, together with Drax’s emotional side:

It has a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally. And physically too. Because if you look at it, Drax, even though he looks like a badass, you look at him and he looks scary, but Drax gets his butt kicked more than any other Marvel character. The whole ‘The Destroyer’ thing was thrown out the window … people just fell so in love with Drax’s comedic side that they took advantage of that, then they took more of it, then they really dug a hole in him. But we missed a great opportunity with that character and I don’t think he will appear again.

Finally, the actor said he hoped to have a satisfactory conclusion in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, a film that will begin production soon, again under the direction of James Gunn, and it will be the last installment of the group of space superheroes that captivated a generation since 2014.

As for Bautista, we will see him very soon in The Army of the Dead – 70%, a film by Zack Snyder that will debut on Netflix this May 21; According to early reviews, the film has large doses of action and recovers Snyder from Dawn of the Dead – 75%. The actor has expressed being satisfied with this opportunity and has also commented in several interviews that his aspiration is not to be a movie star like Dwayne Johnson and John Cena, but to be a true actor, capable of transmitting emotions and playing different characters; By expressing his frustration around Drax we can again confirm that sentiment.

Don’t leave without reading: Rumor: Marvel felt Brie Larson wasn’t enough to star in Captain Marvel sequel