Dave Bautista could return to Army of the Dead 2

Actor Dave Bautista, who plays the tough mercenary Scott Ward in the first installment, could return to Army of the Dead 2.

Attention SPOILERS. Just released Army of the Dead from Zack snyder on Netflix and it’s being a huge success even though it’s getting some pretty bad reviews. Still, they are planning the second installment and Dave Bautista could be in it. But there is an incontinent, since we saw him die at the hands of his own daughter.

Although they manage to escape from Las Vegas by helicopter, the zombie leader named Zeus (Richard Cetrone) jumps up to them and a fight starts. The character of Dave Bautista he takes out the great threat, but is bitten in the process. That’s why your daughter Kate (Ella Purnell) must finish him off when he turns into a zombie. So your participation in Army of the Dead 2 it must be very well explained.

As in the end the character of Vanderohe interpreted Omari Hardwick remains alive and has also been bitten and has also received radiation from an atomic bomb, Army of the Dead 2 should focus on him. But it is not ruled out that there are flashbacks and therefore it would be a very simple way to introduce Dave BautistaHe will also participate in the animated series. So we can see that he is very involved with this saga.

What is the original movie about?

A military convoy transports a dangerous being, but due to an accident he manages to escape and arrives in Las Vegas. There he begins to turn humans into zombies and the city must be isolated. Some time later, a group of mercenaries led by Dave Bautista They must access a Casino before the United States Government drops an atomic bomb and wipes out everything. What is a quest to get in and out of becomes hell. Since zombies are much stronger, faster and smarter than expected.

Are you looking forward to seeing Army of the Dead 2? Leave us your comments below.

