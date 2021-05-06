Dave Bautista confirms there were plans for a Drax and Mantis movie – Tomatazos

Just this Monday, Marvel released a preview of the films that will make up its Phase 4. The new saga that has been affected by delays in production and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 was no exception. This has also led to changes in the direction that the film was going to take and actor Dave Bautista believes that it could be the end of Drax, his character, although there were earlier talks for a film about him and Mantis.

In an interview with Digital Spy, the actor Dave Bautista He talked a bit about what he knows about Drax’s future in the Marvel universe. He reveals that he still does not read the script for the third film, but that probably, and as is suspected, is the end for him and the rest of the guardians even though at some point there was the possibility of making a film about him and his companion Mantis. These were his words:

I don’t know what the script for the third movie is about, to be honest with you. There was a script years ago that obviously is going to have to change because the entire direction of the Marvel universe has changed. There were talks, for a while, about a Drax and Mantis movie. It really was James Gunn’s idea. He wanted to make a Drax and Mantis movie. He explained it to me. I thought it was a brilliant idea, but I haven’t heard from the studio. I don’t think they are very interested or that it fits in with the way they have planned things. But beyond that, as far as my duties go, I have Guardians 3 left and that will probably be the end of Drax.

As you know, Drax is part of the Guardians of the Galaxy – 91%. The group of aliens was part of the Battle on Titan in Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, planet in which they were eventually eliminated by Thanos. They would all come back to life in Avengers: Endgame – 95% and at the end of that movie it is noticed that the team now also has Thor, a character who joins them. Details about the third film have not been released by the studio.

The character had a personal vendetta against Thanos as he had invaded his home planet and murdered his daughter and wife. It is for that reason that he joins the team. It will be interesting to see what keeps him and the rest of his friends fighting to save the day. The plot most likely follows the search for Gamora (Zoe Saldana), who was killed by the villain in the original timeline, but was saved from the final battle in 2023.

What is a surprise is that there was even an idea for a movie about him and Mantis. In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 – 82% more or less match both. With the studio’s insistence on developing more series for Disney Plus, it may be a letter they have in store. However, this is probably not the case, as it has been announced that there will be a Christmas special with all that team in a couple of years exclusively for the platform.

Either way, even if Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which will arrive in May 2023, is the last we see of Drax, that does not mean that Bautista will not have a job. The actor has several projects on the way, the next one is Army of the Dead on Netflix this May 21 and in the fall we will see it in Dune. In addition to being very expressive about his interest in being Bane in the new saga that The Batman will begin.

