Dave Bautista believes that Marvel wasted Drax and wants to end the character

The former professional wrestler and now actor Dave Bautista continues to talk about his time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Being in promotion of the movie “Amy of the Dead”, which opens this Friday, makes it accessible to these questions, as has happened these days ago in which it has spoken of its role as Drax the Destroyer.

In previous days, Baustista alluded directly to what looked like the end of Drax in the MCU with the future film “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”, to clarify after a few days that he was referring to his stage. That is, he considered that the character would survive after him, and there would be a recast to find another actor who would give him life. Now he is much more critical about the evolution that the Drax has had in the UCM.

Being sincere in his emotions, Bautista believes that Marvel Studios has wasted the character, and that a great opportunity has been lost. He explains that the character was going to be special, but ultimately believes that Marvel hasn’t invested enough in the character in recent years. Along the same lines, he comments that Marvel Studios has wasted the interesting backstory that the character has in the comics.

That role changed the trajectory of my life. It will always be special to me. Now that I’ve had four movies … really I wish they invested more in Drax, personally. Because I believe that Drax has more story to tell. I think Drax has a really interesting backstory where they dropped the ball. That’s not a criticism of Marvel. They had their planning, I know what they are focused on, that is what they have programmed. But man, I think they really lost the ball on Drax. It has a great backstory. Selfishly, as a performer, that would have given me the opportunity to show different sides of Drax, emotionally.

However, Bautista does have a criticism of Marvel when explaining that they have not made sense of that idea of ​​”destroyer” that is the character, and for example they do not stop beating him, more than any other Marvel characters.

And physically too. Because if you look at it, Drax, even though he looks like a bad guy, you look at him and he looks scary, Drax gets more ass beatings than any other Marvel character … The whole “Destroyer” thing was blown away … people fell so in love with Drax’s comedic side that they took advantage of that, then they took more of it, and then they really dug a hole in him. But we lost a great ship with that character and I don’t think he will appear again.

If there is someone who perceives a certain fatigue in these words, they are right. Bautista recognizes in the interview that he is looking forward to finishing this stage with the character.

But I’m looking forward to finishing this whole journey.

Despite all that has been said, Bautista is grateful for the incredible reception that the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise has had, since they have been able to locate themselves in the UCM even though not many people knew who they were before.

It is a complete journey. We started out together, without a lot of people, unless they were really into comics, even knowing who the Guardians were. People were speculating, oh, a professional wrestler is playing Drax, is this going to be the first Marvel movie to fail? All of that was like that until the movie was released and people fell in love with it. These are not my words, I don’t want to get beat up for this, but I have heard people say that this is like the new Star Wars. People are going to look back at Guardians the same way our generation looks back at Star Wars.. Someone say that, like it’s a bold statement. That hits me. It remains to be seen, but if I can make someone feel for Guardians the way I feel and remember Star Wars, it is a life worth living. That’s a legacy, man.

Once again, mark “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”like the last one. Let’s remember that James Gunn has said that this third of Guardians will be his last, at least with these members.

I am so excited to finish this whole journey with these guys. I love. I love the Guardians cast like a family. They know. I think everyone knows that I am quite vocal about it.

Via information | Collider