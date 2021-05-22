Dave Bautista applauds Thor: Love and Thunder director’s style

The fourth Marvel movie in the Thor franchise will have the presence of Guardians of the Galaxy. This was confirmed by the actors long ago, and the filming of the titled as “Thor: Love and Thunder” at the beginning of the year confirmed the participation of the actors. An appearance that is possibly the penultimate for some characters, as we know that the future “Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 ”released in 2023 will end this iteration of the Guardians.

Although it is a known secret, confidentiality prevents actors from speaking openly about their involvement, and that is what has happened to Dave Bautista, who plays Drax in the Marvel films.

As he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his role in the recently released “Army of the Dead,” the conversation inevitably turned to Bautista’s upcoming Marvel jobs, including “Love and Thunder.” Bautista has already been a guest on an episode of “What We Do in the Shadows,” so he’s already a bit familiar with Waititi’s directing style. A) Yes, praise that way of leading what it has, where the abundance improvisation, but he had to choose his words carefully when discussing his latest collaboration.

I know Chris Pratt has announced that he’s in Thor 4, but I haven’t heard from anyone at Marvel or Disney saying it’s okay for me to say I’m on Thor 4. So I will not confirm or deny [Risas]. But having said that, I have worked with Taika before, which is why I know the Taika process. Taika’s process is that whatever is written on the page, there are going to be a dozen more opportunities for you to shine because he is an improvised type actor and he is an impromptu type director. So yeah, if you get a chance to work with Taika Waititi, don’t worry about how small the role is because if you get there and start to rampage, it’s going to make you a bigger part of the movie.

Bautista went on to explain how difficult it is to avoid spoiling too much, especially when everyone seems to already know what is going to happen.

Yeah, it’s one of those things that I avoid because I don’t want to piss off anyone at Marvel. I don’t want to anger anyone at Disney. And from what I know, I guess they gave Pratt the go-ahead to announce that he was in the movie. But I haven’t heard anything about it. And from what I’ve heard, they said it’s not okay to confirm you’re in the movie. But obviously, when all the Guardians are on a Disney plane going to Australia and they photograph us entering the hotel … [Risas]. There are pictures of everyone but me on set. So since there were no photographs of me as Drax on set, I haven’t come out to say, ‘Yeah, I’m on Thor 4.’

In recent days, Bautista, who has been promoting the Zack Snyder film, has repeatedly pointed out that Guardians 3 will probably be the last film he makes at the UCM, although he has also said that he has not recently read the script for the film. movie. It should also be noted that the appearance of the Guardians of the Galaxy in Thor 4 seems to be a minimal participation, to connect with how “Avengers: Endgame” ended.

