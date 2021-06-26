Dave Bautista again expresses his contempt for Dwayne Johnson and John Cena – Tomatazos

Nowadays the presence of great stars of the ring has stood out on the big screen, although it must be recognized that this is not something new, since since the eighties familiar faces had already begun to emerge in the world of wrestling or bodybuilding both on the big screen as well as on the small screen. Perhaps the one who stood out the most at that time, and who continues to be recognized, is Arnold Schwarzenegger, who went through action films and comedy.

Keep reading: Dave Bautista reaffirms that he is an actor and Dwayne Johnson is not

On the other hand, there was Lou Ferrigno who, although he has not been an outstanding star in the cinema, it is recognized that he is the actor who immortalized the Hulk long before Marvel Studios arrived with his blockbusters, becoming the interpreter that most times has given life to the character. In the specific place of the fighters is Roddy Piper, who has a cult classic called Survive – 83%, as well as Hulk Hogan, who had a special stake in Rocky III – 61%.

What stands out in the current era is that the fighters who took a place on the big screen came to become big stars who make several films a year with extravagant salaries and roles in action and comedy films, just like the former governor of California. In fact, there is a cliché among athletes who come to film sets where they can be a clumsy big man or a hefty man who takes off his shirt and fights at the slightest provocation.

Continue with: Dave Bautista says it broke his heart to turn down James Gunn for Zack Snyder

One of the ex-WWE members who so far has dominated the screens is Dave Bautista who, although he has already gone through clichéd characters, he has shown concern for improving himself as an actor and being more than a bunch of muscles that will attract attention . In fact, in some interviews he has talked about how James Gunn helped him work more with his eyes than with his body.

But when someone comes up with the idea of ​​reuniting on a tape with his other former colleagues, Dwayne Johnson (one of the highest paid Hollywood stars out there) and John Cena to be specific, who plays Drax the Destroyer always gives a resounding answer about his colleagues stating that, although they are recognized stars, they are not actors, and he has been working to be recognized as a performer and not as a fighter.

It may interest you: Dave Bautista is upset that he still hasn’t met Tig Notaro despite sharing scenes with her in The Army of the Dead

Now that both Dwayne and Cena are part of the Fast and furiousAs well as DC Films, John stated in an interview with B / R Wrestling that he would be willing to work with the protagonist of Jumanji in the Jungle – 76%. A fan shared the interview on Twitter to ask that he also be considered. Dave Bautista, to which the actor replied that he is better off outside of any project that includes the other two.

No, I’m fine!!!

Nah I’m good !! https://t.co/A2lpdnkusq – Poor Kid Who Chased His Dreams. (@DaveBautista) June 24, 2021

Some of his followers echoed his response assuring that he is on a different level than the other two. Remember that currently John Cena is featuring a character that was written by James Gunn practically for Dave to play him, but which he had to turn down in order to film The Army of the Dead, where, according to his words, he had greater acting development. This character, Peacemaker, will make his introduction in The Suicide Squad and then have his own series.