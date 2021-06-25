Dave Batista to stop being DRAX after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Dave Bautista announced that he would stop giving life to Drax in the MCU after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and the actor has the support of his director James Gunn

Dave Bautista and James Gunn have always had a close relationship, dating back to when the filmmaker took the plunge and cast the former pro wrestler as Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy.

The two have been known to praise each other whenever the opportunity presents itself, while Bautista was ready to leave the Marvel Cinematic Universe altogether when Gunn was fired by Disney (to later be rehired) and had to leave pre-production. from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and even after being rehired, the actor has continued to criticize Disney for that decision.

During his press tour for Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead, Dave Bautista was asked many times about playing Drax in the MCU. While the actor is expected to reprise his role in Thor: Love and Thunder, the Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 Christmas special, Bautista admitted he’s in a “strange place” playing Drax. Now that he is 52, he feels like he’s gotten over the point of wanting to play a shirtless character all the time and it will get even more difficult given that he will be 54 when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits theaters in May 2023. Not only that, but he also has no interest in a possible solo series, and describes that just thinking about her makes him miserable. Still, given how close the two are, there is still a high chance that they will collaborate again on a future project once both of them have retired from the MCU.

Recently, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn was answering questions on his Instagram stories, and the topic of Bautista came up, to which he responded.

“I understand. I fully support Dave in whatever he decides to do. “

During another recent interview, Bautista shared that the role of Drax changed his life, but admitted that he believes Marvel “dropped the ball” on Drax’s story.

“That role changed the trajectory of my life,” Bautista told Collider, “people just fell so in love with Drax’s comedic side that they took advantage of it, then they took advantage of it more, then they really dug a hole in him. But we lost a big pot to that character and I don’t think he will appear again. But I’m really looking forward to finishing this whole journey. “

