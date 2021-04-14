Daunte Wright killed by Minnesota agent facing charges of attempted armed robbery



Protesters and officers clash outside the Brooklyn Center, Minnesota police station in the wake of Daunte Wright’s murder.

Daune Wright, who was fatally shot by Agent Kimberly Potter in the middle of a traffic stop at Brooklyn Center on Sunday, had a criminal case open for an alleged armed robbery attempt.

Wright, 20, and another young man were charged with aggravated attempted robbery in the first degree in December 2019 for allegedly attempting to steal $ 820 from a woman at gunpoint.

Documents in the Hennepin County District Court cited by national media indicate that the incident was reported at the victim’s home in the city of Osseo after a party. The day after the event, the duo allegedly demanded money from the host by threatening her with a firearm.

“Give me the fucking money, I’m not playing games,” Wright would have told the woman, according to the evidence handled by prosecutors in the case.

The victim refused and started screaming.

“Give me the money and we’ll go,” the deceased would have repeated today.

In the end, both suspects left the house without the money.

Wright was subsequently arrested in connection with the attempted robbery, but was released on $ 100,000 bond. However, the young man violated the conditions imposed by the Court on his release and did not report to the court.

The case was pending when Potter fatally shot the boy when he allegedly mistaken his taser pistol for a firearm in the middle of a traffic control. Images from the body cameras showed the moment when the agent expressed: “Shit, I just shot him”, while the car driven by Wright drives away before crashing.

On Wednesday, Potter was arrested and charged with manslaughter in connection with Wright’s death.

Potter, who had been working for the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years, and its chief of police, Tim Gannon, resigned from the body of law and order on Tuesday, following the death of Wright, which was reported close to from downtown Minneapolis, where George Floyd he was assassinated last year.

The trial against former police officer Dereck Chauvin for Floyd’s death continues. At the moment, the sentence against Chauvin, one of the four police officers accused of the crime, is awaited.

Chauvin appears in images of witnesses subjecting Floyd by the neck for about eight minutes while he remains on the ground in the middle of the arrest.

Protests have been reported in various areas of Minnesota in the wake of the new case involving the death of an African American at the hands of the Police.

