Daughters of Jacky Bracamontes compose their first song

What a surprise that Jacky Bracamontes has given us with his daughters! The proud mother shared with the whole world the new talent of Mini Jacky and Caro, the oldest of her five daughters. Inspirational and quite creative, the girls composed their first song and delighted Mom by singing at a fun home concert.

“Hello! We are Jacky and Caro … 🎤🎼🎵🎶 (Now we have even songwriters😍) ”, wrote Jacky happily next to the video of his daughters singing. While Mini Jacky performed her song, Caro accompanied her with a choreography.

Multi-talented girls

The daughters of Jacky Bracamontes and Martín Fuentes not only have a lot of imagination to visualize themselves in a successful concert in which they perform their own songs. In addition, they are very good gymnasts, and just a few days ago Mini Jacky, Caro and Renata they celebrated a great achievement in their classes, for which they obtained a medal as a reward for their effort.

© @ jackybrv “My gymnastics champions”, wrote Jacky about this great day for her daughters

Girls are also very adventurous, like their dad. With it they dare to do extreme sports and acrobatics in the water that fills them with energy to enjoy life to the fullest. For Jacky, none of her girls are in danger, since they are in the care of Dad, who would not risk them in danger.

Subscribe to our newsletter. Be the first to know the news about your favorite celebrities and royalty and discover the latest trends in fashion and beauty.