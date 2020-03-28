Sometimes celebrity kids don’t think they could make their parents look bad

Being famous is not easy, fame and fortune could seem like a relaxed life but the truth is that you must take care of every action you take or it could be misinterpreted. And it’s much more difficult for those celebrities who have controversial children which have come to make mistakes that end up staining his career. We leave you some examples.

1. Mar Alexa

The daughter of Barbara de Regil It has not always been scandalous, however recently she had a slip that ended up affecting her mother because she received comments through her social networks. What happened was that through her TikTok account the young woman He published a video with his friends where they call people “nacos”. When De Regil found out what had happened through the networks, he had to go out to say that he had already spoken to her and it made her sad because “she was not like that.”

2. Paulina Peña

The daughter of the former president of Mexico, Enrique Peña Nieto, he got his father in a big mess after he replied on Twitter mocking people. And it is that many made comments about the participation of the then president in the Guadalajara Book Fair. Paulina called people “offspring”, which immediately they made it a trend on Twitter and it caused a great scandal to EPN.

3. Celia Lora

If there is someone who has given your father headaches it is Celia lora, the model has had friction with the law that the musician Alex Lora has had to fix. The most recent problem was when the model made an unfortunate comment the current president of Mexico makes, for which Alex had to apologize.

.