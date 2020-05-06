Erik Rubín announced, who did not rule out appearing on screen with Legarreta. “The people of Endemol are asking us, I think it is very feasible that at some point we will start doing something special.” & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 27 “>“We have a series on goal, I think it will be out in a year … We are putting together the whole number with Endemol, we are looking for the correct story. We have four very interesting scripts, we have to decide on one. Andrea and I are reading, Andrea is also co-producing with me ”, announced Erik Rubín, who did not rule out appearing on screen alongside Legarreta. “The people at Endemol are asking us, I think it is very feasible that at some point we will start doing something special.”

“Annie” got applause from all her parents’ colleagues. And in the play, little Nina also debuted with the role of “Kate”. & Nbsp; “data-reactid =” 28 “>Mine and Nina have a short career, but the projects in which they have appeared are great. At age 10, Mía made her theater debut in the Mexican version of the Broadway classic, “Anita la huerfanita,” where she shared credits with Regina Orozco, Kika Edgar, Lisardo and Mariana Treviño. “Annie” got applause from all of her parents’ colleagues. And in the play, little Nina also debuted with the role of “Kate”.

For 2017 he was part of the romantic film “He who seeks finds” with Ana Brenda Contreras and Claudio Lafarga, and later gave life to the child character of the first actress Silvia Pinal in her bioseries “Silvia Pinal in front of you”.

The immoral life of the ideal couple ” It was starred by Cecilia Suárez and Manuel García-Rulfo, in addition to the participation of the Spanish actress Paz Vega. Despite being on the bill for a short time, it is one of the tapes that can be viewed on Netflix. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 33 “> For its part, Little girl, debuted in the cinema just a year after her sister and under the production of Manolo Caro. “The immoral life of the ideal couple” was starred by Cecilia Suárez and Manuel García-Rulfo, in addition to the participation of the Spanish actress Paz Vega. Despite being on the bill for a short time, it is one of the tapes that can be viewed on Netflix.

Fancy Nancy Clancy”, An animated series about the adventures of a 6-year-old girl. & Nbsp;” data-reactid = “34”> In 2018 the sisters Rubín Legarreta lent their voices for the Disney project “Fancy Nancy Clancy”, an animated series about the adventures of a 6 year old girl.

“Mom went on a trip”, together with her mother, Andrea Legarreta. & nbsp; “data-reactid =” 37 “> And the last of the projects where Nina appeared was the movie“ Mamá se de Viaje ”, along with her mother, Andrea Legarreta.

Under the various opportunities and privileges, including family trips around the world, the young Mía and Nina will have their series, but could it be that they are prepared for so much in such a short time?

Eduardo Santamarina confesses and reveals what he lived when alcoholism led him to hit rock bottom“data-reactid =” 44 “>Eduardo Santamarina confesses and reveals what he lived when alcoholism led him to hit rock bottom

Yuri and the “lifeline” that she doesn’t need but seduces her: reggaeton“data-reactid =” 45 “>Yuri and the “lifeline” that she doesn’t need but seduces her: reggaeton