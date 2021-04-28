Daughter of Sharon Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi, recovers from her surgery

Sharon Fonseca and Gianluca Vacchi are much calmer compared to the past days, when their six-month-old daughter, Blu Jerusalema, had to undergo surgery to correct a birth problem. The baby was the strongest in this process in which her parents were concerned about her well-being, but fortunately everything went well.

The happy mother shared some beautiful images of her family, highlighting how much the little girl has improved after the cleft lip surgery she underwent. And although that chapter of his life is in the past, his intentions to help other children with the same problem are still valid.