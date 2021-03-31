Daughter of Ricardo Crespo explodes against “Women who support rapists for being handsome”

A few months ago the actor and former member of Garibaldi, Ricardo Crespo, was arrested for allegedly having sexually abused his daughter Valentina Crespo placeholder image 14 years since she was five. Much has been said by her mother in relation to the issue and especially how she and Valentina are dealing with this situation. As well as the bullying that the adolescent has received through social networks.

On one occasion, the young woman said that “He secretly cried so as not to worry his mother.” He later stated that she had received a call in which other young women asked her if she was actually pregnant with her father. Now history repeats itself, but the tone of Valentina it certainly changed. Let know that “He was outraged that they did not believe victims of sexual abuse and that they defended rapists just because they were handsome.

He also pointed out that almost all of those criticisms “They come mostly from women and who does not understand their ethics when judging this type of behavior.” Undoubtedly, Valentina This time he has shown to have much more courage, courage and above all, that he plans to continue raising his voice so that this type of situation does not recur.

For his part, the actor continues to be detained by the Public Ministry of Mexico while the process of presenting evidence before the Attorney General of that country to see whether or not a trial will be started against him for the crime of sexual abuse to a minor.

It gives me a lot of anger and courage to see how most of the comments attacking the victim of a rape are women, saying that poor rapist that surely is not a lie, that because he is handsome, they really support him, I am impressed by how unethical there is – valentina crespo (@_valecrespooo) March 30, 2021

