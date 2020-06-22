Daughter of Ramón Valdés, actor from Chavo del 8, reveals unpublished photography on Father’s Day | Instagram

Carmen Valdés, daughter of Ramón Valdés, The unforgettable « Mr Ramon« from » El Chavo del 8 « remembers with great affection the most loving side of his father.

In the framework of Father’s Day, celebrated on June 21, the daughter of what was the unforgettable actor in the most popular Mexican series « El Chavo del 8« Carmen Valdés shared the most vivid memories of her father, the comedian Ramón Valdés.

In the series, Valdés gave life to the character of « Mr Ramon« , father of « The chilindrina« who was always hiding from Mr. » belly « , the neighborhood landlord who always asked for extensions to pay the rent, in addition to being a victim of the slaps of Dona Florinda because of the antics of »Chavo del 8« (Roberto Gómez Bolaños) or » Kiko « , another of the characters in the series to which Carlos Villagrán gave life.

It is worth mentioning that the life of Ramón Valdés off screen he was happy and although he was away from home for several moments, his daughter Carmén Valdés remember several anecdotes with the actor.

He revealed that on one occasion when his father returned from a tour due to his commitments labor his home became a party and every moment was an opportunity to celebrate living with him actor.

On the occasion of Father’s Day, Carmen Valdés shared an unpublished photograph where she poses with him, the image shows the true personality of Ramón Valdés, a loving man and attached to his family.

So privileged to have such a loving father! Here is my dad back home after a long 1977 tour, happy to be together again! It was a whole party that was made, music was played, we talked and laughed! Beautiful and longed for moments!

Ramón Valdés, brother of the actor and also a comedian, the « Crazy« Valdés is not only remembered for the person he really was but for the legacy his artistic career left behind, especially in the popular series, in addition to his role as a loving father.

Unfortunately in the last years of his life Ramón Valdés She fought stomach cancer that finally took her life away from her. 1988.

Carmen Valdes was the daughter of the second marriage of actor and on the special day he has shared incredible memories of the unforgettable comedian.