Daughter of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, she already has a name

The couple made up of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, they are counting the days to have their second daughter in their arms and in the middle of this news some of the names that she could bear are revealed.

Everything seems to indicate that both the prince harry like his wife, Meghan Markle, they seek to honor in some way some of the members of the royal family.

This would directly involve the Duke Philip of Edinburgh, who recently left just last April 9, so “Philipa“Would be one of the names that Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor’s sister could bear.

This means a small nod to the remembered Duke of Edinburgh, born as “Felipe de Grecia y Denmark”, so the couple is mostly inclined to call her this way since said name is the feminine of “Philip” (Felipe in Spanish) .

“Philipa” would be another of Queen Elizabeth II’s great-granddaughters and the countdown to her arrival could end at any moment.

The youngest son of the late Diana of Wales, Henry Charles Albert David, Prince Harry, and his wife, are in the final stretch and would be about to meet their little girl, of whom few details are known to date.

At first it was reported that the wait would end in the first days of June, however, so far both the future mother and Enríque de Sussex have not provided more details on how and when it will arrive.

The delivery could be at home or in a California hospital, however, many have already started their bets as the big time approaches.

The most recent report came from Jessica O’Reilly, from the Ladbrokes betting house, who revealed to People one of the names that are gaining more strength to this day due to the great significance it has for the couple.

With this name, they would also pay homage to the Royal Family in two different ways, one on the side of the “consort” of Queen Elizabeth, the Duke of Edinburgh.

On the other hand, it is the name of the sister of the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, wife of Prince William, in turn, older brother of Prince Harry.

Another reason that accompanies this possibility dates back to the first black “consort” in England, Philipa de Hainault, wife of King Edward III who perished in Windsor in 1369, her remains rest in Westminster Abbey, it transpired .

Curiously, in documents and reports by Jean Froissart about this character, part of the Windsor family, they refer to her being “the most gentle and liberal” in life.

Another possibility that the son of Prince Charles of Wales was considering was the name of “Diana” the remembered “Princess of Wales”, mother of the “former member of British royalty.”

There is no doubt that with this they would pay a great tribute to the memory of her paternal grandmother, who perished in August 1977 and whose memory is still very present in all those who loved her, particularly in her children who in their own way remember her with great love. love.

It’s the sweetest thing and at the same time, it makes me very sad because she should be here. I wish I had met Meghan. I wish I was close to Archie, the Duke of Sussex would have said.

Something that is curious is that until today, none of the monarch’s granddaughters has been named “Elizabeth” as indicated by her first name, “Elizabeth Alexandra Marie”.