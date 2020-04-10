Six years after the actor’s death, Meadow Walker made an Instagram post that soon went viral

Meadow Walker, the 21-year-old daughter of the late actor Paul walker, He shared on his Instagram account an unpublished video of a birthday of his dad, in which the actor can be seen being surprised by his daughter, who scares her and makes him laugh on that special day, on September 12. So far, the video in question has more than a million 434 thousand views.

“I never thought I would share this, but it felt right. Be good. I love. Take care“Meadow wrote, to bring smiles to his followers and to those of his remembered father in this difficult time that is being lived globally by the coronavirus pandemic.

In April 2016, Meadow received monetary compensation from those handling the estate of Roger Rodas, the man who drove the car in which his dad died in his 40s. “The amount paid for Roger Rhodes’ estate in a trust for Meadow Walker only covers a fraction of what his father would have earned as an international movie star“The lawyer for the 21-year-old, Jeff Milam, declared to People magazine four years ago, when the ruling was released.

Walker’s death strongly impacted not only his family but also the entire cast of the Fast and Furious saga, a family unto itself, of which Walker was a part. In fact, Vin Diesel, a colleague and friend of the actor, considers himself Meadow’s false uncle, and last year, on the girl’s birthday, he left a meaningful message on Instagram.

“I could tell you that I am very proud of the person you are becoming, but the truth is that I have always been proud of you. Happy birthday Meadow! I know you’re 21 and you wanted to travel to Japan in a big way, but the family has a cake waiting for you when you get home, so hurry up. I love you girl, your uncle Vin ”, wrote the actor.

.